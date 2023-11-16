Rock Hill mom sentenced to 30 years for child’s death

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A mother charged in the death of her daughter has now been sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

According to the York County Solicitor’s Office, Jackleen Mullen was convicted of Homicide by Child Abuse and Aiding and Abetting Homicide by Child Abuse in a court room earlier this week for the death of her 4 year old daughter in 2020.

Detectives say they found the child stuffed inside a dresser in a home on Gentle Breeze Lane in Rock Hill after Mullen lied about her child’s whereabouts.

Detectives say the child was living with special needs and physical disabilities.

While conducting the investigation into the child’s whereabouts, detectives say Mullen claimed India Martin, 4, was with family in North Carolina.

Mullens boyfriend at the time, Audrevuoius Williams was also charged in the case. His charges are still pending.

The Deputy solicitor on the case, John Anthony thanking law enforcement for their work on such a heartbreaking case.

Mullen will not be eligible for release until she serves at least 85 percent of her sentence.

The 10 years for the county of Aiding and Abetting by Child Abuse will run concurrent with the 30 year sentence, official say.