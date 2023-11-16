City Chester names new police chief

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Chester has found its new New Police Chief.

Chester will welcome new Chief William Petty on Thursday, November 23rd.

Petty has more than two decades of law enforcement experience.

Prior to coming to the City of Chester Police Department, Petty served as the Chief of Police for Limestone University.

Petty replaces former Chester Chief Curtis Singleton, who was let go back in August after less than a year on the job.

The decision to fire the chief ultimately was made by Chester City administrator Malik Whitaker, who says in a statement the choice to relieve the former Chief Singleton came from a finding that his testimony was not credible as a prosecution witness during an immunity hearing for a murder case taking place on August 22nd in a Chester courtroom.

Official release from the City of Chester:

Whitaker commented, “We are pleased to have William Petty, a young leader of exceptional character and a hard worker serve as our next Police Chief. He is the right person to set a long-term direction for our Police Department. His time as Deputy Police Chief has given him great insight into the Chester community and the Police Department. In just a short time he has made a strong, positive impact within the Department and we look forward to seeing his solid leadership for the future.”

City of Chester Mayor Carlos Williams states, “I am proud that we can promote from within, and I believe Chief Petty is the right person for the job. I know he will focus first on the needs of the Chester Police Department and on building trust and visibility with our City communities. We need him and his team walking the streets and engaging with our citizens daily. I have asked him to stay focused on community policing and bridging the gaps in trust and communication between City of Chester residents and our police department.”

With more than two decades of law enforcement experience, Chief Petty brings both frontline and administrative leadership capacity to the role. He has a proven track record of strategic budget management, commitment to community engagement and personnel development. Prior to coming to the City of Chester Police Department, Petty served as the Chief of Police for Limestone University where he led the school’s transition from armed security to a sworn police officer staff of 16 with a focus on establishing the agency’s practices for compliance with federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and standards. Prior to joining Limestone University, he served as the Director of Campus Safety at Trine University in Fort Wayne, Indiana where he led and managed a team of 16 Campus Safety Officers focusing on maintaining safety and security for the campus community. Earlier in his career he was a Loss Prevention Manager at Kohl’s Department Stores, a police detective for the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department; and a Tobacco Compliance OfficerWith the Indiana State Excise Police/Tobacco Commission.