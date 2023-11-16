Infant safely surrendered in Rock Hill under Daniel’s Law

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -The South Carolina Department of Social Services says an infant has been safely surrendered in York County Under the Safe Haven Act.

The department says healthcare professionals at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill recently accepted the infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law on Thursday, November 9th.

DSS says the bi-racial male was born on October 4, 2023 and weighed five pounds, six ounces and he has been places in a licensed foster home.

Any person wishing to seek parental rights must do so at a hearing, scheduled for December 18 at 3:15 PM at the York County Family Court Center.

Under the law, instead of abandoning a baby up to 60 days old in dangerous circumstances, a person can surrender the unharmed newborn baby at a designated location.