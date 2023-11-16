Jewish Merchants of Rock Hill Historical Marker Unveiled

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A new historical marker unveiled in Old Town Rock Hill this week.

One side of the marker is titled the “Jewish Merchants of Rock Hill” and if you look back to as early as 1880, and up until the 1980’s, there were more than a dozen Jewish owned businesses on Rock Hill’s Main Street.

Those who know the history, see buildings in Old Town very differently. Well known local artist, Harriett Marshall Goode (interview above) remembers when, what is now the Wells Fargo Bank Building, was her family’s department store. Her grandmother was the youngest child of Arnold Freidhmam, his family opened the Friedheim and Bro. business at that location in 1899 and it operated until 1965.

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, dozens came out including the current and former Rock Hill Mayors, to hear stories and see the Jewish Merchants of Rock Hill marker. It was a special moment for those in attendance. Harriett sharing it brought her “tearful happiness. Pride is not a very good word, but it does make me feel a sense of pride in my family. I’m glad to have such a rich history of family heritage.”

The President of the Jewish Historical Society of S.C. based in Charleston, Steve Savitz

came in for the event. He says this “shows how accepted the Jews are in South Carolina and have been for 350 years. It’s so important for us to preserve that history as things change.” Adding, this this particular climate it’s even more important for communities to show outward support for the Jewish community.

He also told an interesting story (relating to SC Jewish history) dating back to the 1670’s when John Locke was writing a constitution for the colony. That web extra is here:

Rock Hill’s early Jewish owned businesses included everything from a general store, to a men’s shop, a shoe store, a toy store, jewelry store, pawn shop and more. Click link below to read the material handed out at the unveiling. Learn where the specific businesses were located and also the history of each of those businesses.

Link to Jewish Historic Marker Brochure