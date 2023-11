EDGEMOOR, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In CN2’s latest Picture of the Day.

We want to say happy birthday to Barbara Aldersen. It was her 101 birthday and the Edgemoor Senior Center in Chester County made sure to celebrate this U.S. Navy veteran.

Happy birthday and thank you for your service!

