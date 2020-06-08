Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys Speaks Out About Protest Around the Area

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) City of Rock Hill Mayor, John Gettys, is releasing a video speaking out about recent protest in the city and around the surrounding areas.

He says the pain from George Floyd’s death, in Minnesota, has left many with feelings of anguish. Gettys saying, he has taken time to reflect on the unrest Floyd’s death has cause and he says it’s made him evaluate his role as a leader.

Gettys saying, during this time he’s been listening to the community and getting their thoughts and gaining the community’s perspective on how the city should come together during these difficult times.

In his message Mayor Gettys states,”…what happened to George Floyd was wrong. What happened to Breonna Taylor was wrong. What happened to Ahmaud Aubrey was wrong. Those tragedies heighten the awareness that the deeper issues of systemic racism and oppression must be addressed. We all have a moral obligation to come together and find a way for our community to challenge inadequacies of the past and to create a future for all of our people.”

In the video above you will find, City of Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys’s, full response video.