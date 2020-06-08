Musical Talent Throughout Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) There is so much talent in our community. On CN2 Today we talked to Isiah Devoe. He’s from York County and recently moved to Atlanta, Georgia to fulfill his dreams of being a music producer.

He says he started producing music and making his own beats in high school. Now he’s worked with artists including Future. You can follow his journey on Instagram by searching YungIcey.

Plus, we spoke with U.S. Marine Veteran, Marty Rosener. He recently wrote a song to honor the anniversary of D-Day. The song is called “Heroic Sons; D-Day Prayer” and you can find it on iTunes, Google Play, Youtube and many other outlets.