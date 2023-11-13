Rock Hill man running a marathon for suicide prevention

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With the year 2023 slowing coming to an end – are you still sticking to your New Year resolution you set back in January? One Rock Hill man is, and he’s getting ready to take it to another level.

Wade Wright has been running every single day since the start of 2023, all in hopes of seeking discomfort which he believes will make him stronger.

After running some smaller 3-mile races, Wright is now looking to take on a marathon of his own. He’s planning to run from downtown Rock Hill to Lando, South Carolina, and back, all in an effort to raise money for suicide prevention.

Wright says he is using his first-ever marathon to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, an organization that has been close to his heart since 2019 when he lost a friend to suicide.

Wright says in order to reach his current goal of $2,000, he is donating the tips he earns while working at the Little Cafe in Rock Hill, which has helped him raise more than $800.

He is also accepting donations through a fundraiser which can be found at through the link: https://supporting.afsp.org/campaign/Wades-Marathon

Wade will begin his marathon on Tuesday and plans to keep up his daily running through the end of the year.