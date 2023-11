CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Kenny Chesney fans listen up, this is your chance to catch the country singer in concert here in our backyard and is happening next year.

Kenny Chesney Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour is coming to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, April 27th, 2024.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 17th. The tour also features the Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker.

CN2’s Digital Dashboard is brought to you by Wilson, drive just a few more exits.