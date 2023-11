ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – This Saturday, the Catawba Nation will host its yearly ‘Day of the Catawba Festival‘, or Yap Ye Iswa Festival.

The Catawba Nation says the event is a way to celebrate Catawba heritage and culture.

The fun will get underway this Saturday, November 18th starting at 10:00 am at the Catawba Cultural Center in York County.

