“A walk in their shoes” – community members take part in Poverty Simulation

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This week is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. In Lancaster County community members getting a small glimpse of what it’s like for so many families living at or below the poverty line by taking part in a poverty simulation.

It’s a reality for so many, struggling to make ends meet.

And for a few hours on this Monday, community members in Lancaster County experiencing what it’s like to be one of those families by taking part in a Poverty Simulation.

According to a new study released from the United Way of Lancaster County called United for Alice, one in four Lancaster County households struggled to afford basic needs in 2021.

“It’s not just about the people who don’t have a house, it’s about the people who are working and just don’t have enough to make all of those ends meet with the budget that they have and the amount of money they are bringing in”, says Holly Furr with United Way of Lancaster County.

U.S. Navy Veteran Noah Heaton taking part in the project, acting as if he owns a pawn shop.

“Replaying that today, really brought tears to my eyes”, says Heaton.

Heaton says it hit close to home, because he remembers struggling like many families are today when he was a child.

“Sometimes when we were younger, we were caught stealing stuff from the house to go pawn cause we were hungry”, says Heaton.

Although these community members will return to their normal lives soon, United Way leaders hope the simulation will leave a lasting impact to show compassion and make change.

“How do we advocate for higher paying jobs. Insurance, medicine, food, everything is rising costs. What can we do to share our resources and advocate for those who need more”, says Furr.

There are several other events taking place in Lancaster County for Hunger and Homelessness Week, including a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening.

Learn more: https://www.uwaylcsc.org/