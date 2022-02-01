Rock Hill City Council Elections – Tuesday, February 8, 2022

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 voters in the City of Rock will will head to the polls. On the ballot two contested races in Ward 4 and Ward 5.
Absentee Voting is underway – you can vote In-Person Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM at the York County Government Center.
The last day to Vote Absentee In-Person is Monday, February, 7th at 5 PM or you can simply vote on election day – again that’s Tuesday, February 8th.
Meet the Candidates Below:
WARD 4: Two Challengers
John Black (Incumbent)
Ward 4: Maggie Schwietert
___________________________________________________________
WARD 5: Three Challengers
Kenneth Harris
Ward 5: Nikita Jackson (Incumbent)
Ward 5: Perry Sutton
___________________________________________________________
Ward 6: Unopposed
Jim Reno