Rock Hill City Council Elections – Tuesday, February 8, 2022

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 voters in the City of Rock will will head to the polls. On the ballot two contested races in Ward 4 and Ward 5.

Absentee Voting is underway – you can vote In-Person Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM at the York County Government Center.

The last day to Vote Absentee In-Person is Monday, February, 7th at 5 PM or you can simply vote on election day – again that’s Tuesday, February 8th.

Meet the Candidates Below:

WARD 4: Two Challengers

John Black (Incumbent)

Ward 4: Maggie Schwietert

___________________________________________________________

WARD 5: Three Challengers

Kenneth Harris

Ward 5: Nikita Jackson (Incumbent)

Ward 5: Perry Sutton

___________________________________________________________

Ward 6: Unopposed

Jim Reno

