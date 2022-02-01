Art & Soul Gala Party In The Box – Lancaster County Council of the Arts

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Lancaster County Council of the Arts will host their 25th Annual Arts Gala this year as a Party In A Box.

The Arts Council’s largest fundraiser Art & Soul Gala Red Rose Ball will be held on Saturday, February 19 from 7 pm until 8 pm in participant’s home.

Though it is just an hour, bidding on the silent on-line auction opens two weeks before the event.

Tickets are in the form in the Gala in a Box.

You can pick between the Standard Version or the Commemorative.

The Commemorative comes with a piece of pottery, food, tableware and decorations.

The Party In a Box can be delivered or picked up.

Click Here For to purchase your Party in the Box

In the video above learn more about the Lancaster County Council of the Arts and the upcoming gala.