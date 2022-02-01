CN2 Hometown Hero – Christi Halpin – Foster Parent

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Fort Mill Family answered the call last year to become Foster Parents and they say it has been the best decision.

The family received help from Fostering Great Ideas based in South Carolina. It advocates for children and teens struggling in the foster care system throughout the nation.

The Fostering Great Ideas named Fort Mill’s Christi Halpin as a Foster Care Innovator for her ongoing support in the York County Foster Care Community. And, it is only fitting to make Christi our latest CN2 Hometown Hero.