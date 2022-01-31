Remembering Cheslie Kryst in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “The (Fort Mill School) district was saddened to learn of the passing of Cheslie Kryst, a former Fort Mill High School graduate. While she was well known to many because of her reign as Miss USA in 2019, to our Fort Mill staff she will be remembered as a sweet, well-liked girl named CeCi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family as they deal with this tragic loss,” the =District said in a statement today, January 31, 2022.

A Former Miss USA, Cheslie, was a host on the TV show “Extra” and previously was an attorney in Charlotte. Her family confirmed her death over the weekend in New York, where she lived. It is believed she took her own life.

NAMI Piedmont Tri County’s new Executive Director Jennifer Waaler says suicide is a fragile conversation that should not be glamourized. She said the outpouring is endless. whether it’s a post shared by a local elected official or the Miss America organization, her impact was great, those who help people who may be considering suicide and families that have lost someone to suicide, also expressing their sadness when learning about the death.

Please click here for tonight’s CN2’s Latest News

Please click here for NAMI – Piedmont Tri-County