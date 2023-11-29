Rock Hill business owners collaborate to bring more foot traffic to downtown

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A group of downtown Rock Hill business owners collaborating to come up with ways to keep their doors open and shops thriving.

With inflation and the rising cost of rent, some business owners say they saw a decrease in sales over the Black Friday weekend compared to last year.

For owner of The Mercantile, Brittany Kelly, downtown Rock Hill is full of beauty.

“I think all of us have this certain draw to downtown. I would say that more than 80 percent are from Rock Hill”, says Kelly.

Streets are filled with art, shops and restaurants. Some businesses sadly closing their doors, others opening and soon to open. Kelly says with inflation and online shopping on the rise, making sure people actually stop by her store can be a challenge.

That’s why Kelly and other downtown business owners are teaming up, brainstorming ideas on how to market the downtown area.

What can we offer that online can’t offer and so that was a big part of our meeting yesterday. Let’s show people how great downtown Rock Hill is”, says Kelly.

JP McFadden, owner of McFadden’s Men’s Shop is also a part of the discussion. He says being in retail has its highs and lows, but partnering with other businesses can help when times are hard.

The business owners plan to meet monthly to discuss ways to collaborate to grow downtown. According to Rock Hill City leaders four business have closed their doors this year, six have opened and four are planning to open soon.