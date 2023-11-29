The Salvation Army kicks off it’s Kettle Bell season & is asking others to volunteer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Salvation Army is kicking off its kettle bell season, a time where volunteers stand outside of stores ringing the bells and collecting donations.

Organizers say the Kettle Bell campaign is the biggest fundraising effort of the year. If you want to support the Salvation Army’s Kettle Drive, you can do so by either donating or volunteering as a bell ringer.

CN2’s Ryan Folz joining Salvation Army leaders to learn how spare change is making change in the community.