ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill non-profit is working to pay for its expansion and more with a fundraising campaign starting on Giving Tuesday.

Victory Gardens International, whose mission is to create community redevelopment through urban farming, food production, and food access hopes to raise $250,000 to help grow the organization.

CN2’s Zane Cina learned how the gift of giving could bring more greens to those living in Fort Mill and the City of Chester.