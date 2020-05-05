Residents React To McMaster Lifting Mandatory ‘Home Or Work’ Order

ROCK HILL, S.C. — On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster lifted the mandatory work or home order he put in place in early April.

It went into effect Monday, May 4th. It is now voluntary.

Some folks say they’re ready to see businesses reopen and return to work. Others say they’re staying home for their health and safety.

CN2’s Sarah Obeid spoke with a woman from Tega Cay who has kidney and spine complications. As someone with preexisting conditions, she plans to watch what happens first and let the numbers speak for themselves.

“I definitely think the governor is jumping the gun a little bit,” Micki Solomon said. “I think the projections still have us not hitting peak until I think next week and so with us not hitting peak yet, I think allowing people to be in more and more situations where social distancing is not being monitored and adhered to potentially that we increase the risk the spread of the disease.”

“Now is a great time to start opening everything back up,” Cody Shane said. “I know the virus is still here, but everyone knows what precautions to take, and people need to get back out. People need to be working. It will help the economy if everyone gets back to work.”

Shane believes if businesses stay closed any longer, places will fully go out of business and people will lose their jobs.