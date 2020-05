ROCK HILL, S.C. — Governor McMaster has said the state of South Carolina has pleateaued when it comes to COVID-19, but he urges residents to still continue to follow the CDC and DHEC’s guidelines.

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid sits down with Sheila Caldwell, founder of Heart 2 Heart Foundation, who explains what people can do to boost their immunity during quarantine to protect themselves.