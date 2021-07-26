Remembering Lt. Larry Vaughan

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fifty-four year-old Lieutenant Larry Vaughn served the Rock Hill community for more than 30 years, in many different roles within the Rock Hill Police Department.

He started his career with the Rock Hill Police Department in 1990 and retired almost a year ago in September.

Police Chief, Chris Watts and a city employee who worked along side Vaughan for years, spoke about his work ethic and dedication to serve.

“He cared about the city, he cared about the department. He will be remembered here for a long, long time”, says Chief Chris Watts.

There’s a void here at the Rock Hill Police Department as chief Chris Watts remembers Retied Lt. Larry Vaughan.

“Whatever crisis came, he was there and you could trust him to handle it”, says Watts.

Lt. Vaughan served in many roles during his law enforcement career with the city. From SWAT team leader, firearms instructor, to mentoring new officers.

“He had been a supervisor on patrol, Lt. in patrol and in the criminal investigations division. He was one of those guy you looked up and respected”, says Watts.

Chief Watts says for Vaughan, it wasn’t a 9 to 5, you could find him at almost all city events. That’s how City Homeland Security Coordinator, Tom Glenn met him.

“Whether it was concerts, parades or festivals, whatever it was, I always knew he would be one of the guys to fill up the roster”, says Glenn.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to support Vaughan’s daughters. It has raised more than 23,000 dollars.

Link to Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-larry-vaughans-daughters

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.