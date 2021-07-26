Former Chester County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged With the Murder of Retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS ) – Authorities have charged 27 y/o Evan Robert Hawthorne with the murder of Larry Vaughan and as of Monday night Hawthorne is still behind bars. Hawthorne has been before a magistrate judge for his bond hearing. Hawthorne was once with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Hawthorne appearing before a magistrate judge this past Saturday after being booked at the York County Detention Center.

We reached out to Hawthorne’s father, an area real estate agent, who says the family is declining to speak at this time.

A former law enforcement officer himself, Hawthorne was hired at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office under then Sheriff Alex Underwood in August of 2015.

He left the agency from 2018 to return in May of 2019. Shortly after, in July of that same year, Hawthorne was terminated by Sheriff Max Dorsey after a DUI incident — where reports say, Hawthorne was off-duty driving his patrol car, while intoxicated.

The Rock Hill Police Department has asked the York County Sheriff’s Office to investigate due to Lieutenant Larry Vaughan having ties to their agency. The community is still left wondering why this incident occurred.

