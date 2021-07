ROCK HILL, S. C. (CN2 NEWS) – Retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughan was killed over the weekend. The man charged with his death – Evan Robert Hawthorne – a former law enforcement officer, is behind bars. Plus, York County Sheriff Deputies seized 80 dogs, meth, illegal guns and other animals from a home in York. Also, the York County Coroner’s Office releasing the name of a man who drowned in Lake Wylie last Friday.