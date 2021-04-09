Remembering Dr. Robert Lesslie’s Time on CN2 News

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) We continue to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Robert Lesslie. Through the years we’ve had the honor to interview him on various medical topics.

We wanted to show you some of that footage. Dr. Lesslie was always available to speak with CN2, even when he was busy taking care of patients, he made the time.

This video show when Dr. Lesslie spoke to us about the dangers of heat during the summer.

Another was when he started offering Hospice and Palliative care to his patients at Riverview Family Medical Center. All of these stories radiate the care Dr. Lesslie had for those he served.

Not only did he care for his patients, but his faith in God was very real in his life, back in 2015. We honored him as a CN2 Hometown Hero.

CN2’s Lucas McFadden went to his home, where Dr. Lesslie was surrounded by his church family.

We want to share that story with you now, as hard as it may be to watch, we also know this is how he should be remembered, not by what happened this week.