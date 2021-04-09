CN2 Newscast 4-9-2021

ROCK HILL , S.C.(CN2 NEWS)- The community gathered to pray for those lost in the mass shooting from earlier this week plus, we take a deeper look at who the former NFL player was who became the center of a deadly shooting. Also, the Spring Break Slugfest held their Championship.

