CN2 Newscast 4-9-2021

ROCK HILL , S.C.(CN2 NEWS)- The community gathered to pray for those lost in the mass shooting from earlier this week plus, we take a deeper look at who the former NFL player was who became the center of a deadly shooting. Also, the Spring Break Slugfest held their Championship.
Renowned Doctor and Family Killed at Home – 5 People All...
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) - Tragic news just coming out from the York County Coroner's office. Dr. Robert Lesslie, his wife, 2 grandchildren,...