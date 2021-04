ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) There is plenty to do this weekend in York County.

Visit York County shares this week’s YOCO Buzz with CN2’s Rae’L Jackson which includes Spring Break at LRB Riverwalk, Books-4-Ewe is now open for business, Makers Market at The Mercantile , Uncertain Times presented by Historic Brattonsville, and a Guided Hike at the Anne Springs Close Greenway!

To learn more, visit: https://www.visityorkcounty.com/events/yoco-buzz/