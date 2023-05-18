Man shot & beaten in Rock Hill still recovering more than a year later

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Its been more than a year since a mom from Rock Hill says her son was beaten, shot and left to die. After a year later she says, the nightmare lives on.

Mary Kay Rowell says her son, 29 year old Travis Rowell was beaten and shot in Rock Hill at a residence on Marshall Street in March of 2022 while trying to help a woman who told Rowell she didn’t feel safe.

Travis had a 2% chance of living, but miraculously he did make it.

Mary Kay says he is still recovering and its medical bills are reaching more than 30 thousand dollars.

Travis is currently living in a recovery center and has surgeries ahead as well as mental struggles because of the crimes against him.

Mary Kay has set up a Go Fund Me account to help her son with medical expenses, saying she needs help.

We are taking one day at a time and praying God’s will be done and he will continue to heal Travis. He’s not able to work because his left arm was effected by the gunshot and he is getting physical therapy and emotional therapy. He’s suffering from hallucinations, he thinks everyone is out to get him. Its a horrible situation”, says Mary Kay.

Two people were arrested in the case, Chandler Ward and Daryl Trabucco.

Rock Hill Police say Ward shot Travis and was charged with Attempted murder along with other charges.

Trabucco was charged with Assault and Battery by Mob 2nd Degree. Trabucco is now deceased according to Rowell and Ward is currently out on Bond.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/violent-shooting-of-our-son-travis?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_bpf7+violent-shooting-of-our-son-travis