Rock Hill showing appreciation for city volunteers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Rock Hill’s Park, Recreation & Tourism held a volunteer appreciation dinner to thank all the amazing volunteers for what they do for the city. The dinner taking place at the Rock Hill Sports and event center.

During the dinner the City recognized those who went above and beyond. Some of the awards handed out included the Julia Post Activities award, David Boone Advisory Award, and Betty Jo Rhea Tourism Award.

Rock Hill Mayor, John Gettys, said in an interview volunteers have put in more than 13,000 hours of work to make our community a better place.

If you want to volunteer with the city you can do so by going to the City of Rock Hill’s website.