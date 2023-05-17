Fort Mill woman ask for help in finding missing husband

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The search is on for a missing man in Fort Mill with the community rallying behind the family.

That family says Kevin Eby has Huntington’s Disease, where the nerve cells in the brain break down over time.

He has been missing since the night of Sunday, May 14th, where the family says he was last seen driving away from home in a Blue Nissan Versa.

CN2’s Zane Cina sitting down with Kevin’s wife, Maria as she continues searching.

Maria is encouraging all to be on the lookout for her husband adding if you see anyone matching the description below, contact authorities before approaching.