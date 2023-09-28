Puppy stolen off porch in Clover, deputies search for suspect

UPDATE – After our story aired the owner called to say the dog had been returned. We are working to learn more details.

Read the original story below.

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Clover woman says her 8 week old puppy was stolen right off the front porch of her house and authorities are now looking for a suspect.

In home surveillance video from the Clover homeowner, Megan Hullett, you can see a woman coming up on the porch, casually walking, calling for the puppy, you can see she picks him up then leaves. This took place Sunday morning.

That woman, the York County Sheriff’s Office has identified as Charlene Elizabeth McEntrye.

Hullett says her family recently got their new pup, named Blue after their previous dog died from cancer.

Her children are just as heartbroken as she is as they wait, hoping McEntrye will return their black and white border Collie and husky mix puppy.

Hullett says they’ve had issues in the past with the suspect, who has family living nearby. She says she’s worried her dog could be in danger.

The York County Sheriff’s Office has an active warrant for McEntyre. She is described as a white female, 48 years of, 5 foot 1 inch tall. If you see her or Blue the pup, please call the York County Sheriff’s Office.