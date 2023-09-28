“Straight from the Heart” Benefit Bash set for Children’s Attention Home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It is time to bring out your 80’s apparel and dance the night away, all to raise funds for the Children’s Attention Home in Rock Hill.

The Straight from the Heart Benefit Bash is set for Saturday, October 7th at 1420 Convention Drive, Fort Mill.

There will be dancing, music, food, and an auction!

The online auction is already underway. To learn more, visit: https://www.32auctions.com/2023SFTH

To purchase your tickets, visit: https://secure.swell.gives/SFTH2023/tickets/#/ticket