Great Falls High School lockdown leads to three arrest with chance for more incoming

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More details have been released by the Chester County Sheriffs Office into the trespassing that prompted a lockdown shortly after a fight between students at the school on Wednesday.

Sheriff Max Dorsey announced the arrest of three men who now face the same three charges, including Assault by Mob, Criminal Conspiracy, and Disturbing Schools.

The arrested men are 20-year-old Jamal Jackson, 29-year-old Joseph Caldwell, and 23-year-old Montravious Easley. Authorities confirmed the three suspects have all been taken into custody for illegally entering school property.

Our news partners at WSOC-TV shared with us footage of the fight that broke out at Great Falls High.

The Chester County School District said the three male suspects plus another unnamed man all jumped a fence to get into the interior courtyard, with Jackson being the only suspect to enter the school building.

According to Sheriff Dorsey the men received information about the fight happening on school grounds, and all attempted to get involved in some way.

We asked district leaders how many students were also involved with the fighting, and the district said it can not confirm anything, but any student involved will be disciplined in accordance with district policy which may include suspension or expulsion.

The district did confirm there are additional officers on campus today as a precaution, and added it is offering counseling services to any student or staff member who may require emotional support.

“We’ve got adults that should have no business coming onto school grounds, and especially in that manner. Getting involved in things that are school yard fights, there is no reason in the world that should be happening,” Dorsey said.

The Sheriff confirmed officers are still searching for the fourth unnamed suspect.