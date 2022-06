YORK COUNTY S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The unofficial primary runoff results are in.

Short story, Brandon Guffey beats Elizabeth Enns in this GOP Primary for S.C. House seat 48.

The State Superintendent of Education nod goes to Ellen Weaver – she will face a Democrat in November.

On the Democratic side, one runoff for a US Senate seat, the person moving forward is Krystle Matthews. Click for full breakdown. https://www.enr-scvotes.org/SC/York/115233/Web02.287939/#/?undefined