Palmetto Women’s Center Offers Support As Fetal Heartbeat Bill Becomes Law in S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Attorney General, Alan Wilson announcing this week the Fetal Heartbeat Bill is now law in the Palmetto State.

Meaning it is now illegal to have an abortion after the point a fetal heartbeat is detected.

There are exceptions in cases of rape or incest, as long as the fetus is less than 20 weeks along, and in cases when an abortion is necessary to save the life of the mother, according to the attorney general.

This all coming after Roe v Wade was overturned last week.

On this Tuesday, South Carolina legislators were in session for budget vetoes.

Upstate Senator, Richard Cash introduced a bill to ban abortions even more – there was no senate action or debate on abortion today.

With the news of the fetal heartbeat bill now law, executive director of the Palmetto Women’s Center in Rock Hill, Starsha Thompson says they do expect more women to be reaching out in need of their services which include free pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, parenting counseling, post – abortion counseling and more.

Palmetto Women’s Center is a Christian organization that works to support and provide hope to women facing unplanned pregnancies.

Thompson says for pro-life advocates this is something they’ve been praying for.

She says she was faced with an unplanned pregnancy and had an appointment set at an abortion clinic but she says God intervened and she chose to put her child up for adoption.

She wants women to know they have choices when facing an unplanned pregnancy.

Thompson adds just last year 309 babies were born thanks to their clinic, who’s mothers thought about having an abortion.

To learn more about the Palmetto Women’s Center or to schedule an appointment you can visit their website: www.palmettowomenscenter.com.