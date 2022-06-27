Primary Elections Round 2 Tonight!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tonight Round 2 of the Primary Elections ends.

The York County Elections office has spent the past two weeks making sure voters can cast their ballots with ease.

Voters will have the opportunity to vote for two state wide races, depending on the party they choose to vote in for in the Primary.

Those races include:

State Superintendent of Education Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver (R)

U.S. Senate Catherine Bruce and Krystle Matthew (D)

State House Representative District 48 – Elizabeth Enns and Brandon Guffey (R)

York County Elections Office has already seen a big interest in the run off through early voting submissions.

York County Elections Office Alison Mallard said, “We had early voting Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of last week. It ended at 5 p.m. We had more than 100 people everyday, about 120 everyday, and that was a pleasant turnout to have that many folks who come in and go ahead and cast their vote.”

York County will have all 98 of its voting precincts open for the runoff.

In Lancaster, it’s just the statewide races that are again up at all 36 precincts.

Lancaster leaders say they are having trouble getting pole workers, but with a lower expected voter turnout, they believe each polling location will still run smoothly.