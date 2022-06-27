CN2 Newscast – Owners of Cat Rescue Charged, Homeless Have Support During Terminal Illness & More

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A group of community members are working to providing a home for those who may be homeless, or without a support system, facing a terminal illness.

Three family members who are tied to Cat’s Paw Rescue in Chester are now charged with ill-treatment of animals.

Agents with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force raided a Super 8 motel finding drugs such as Fentanyl, Cocaine, Meth, and Marijuana.

Plus, in CN2 Sports, area high school graduation videos tonight we are at Rock Hill High School…graduation was extra special for it’s lady bearcats.

We have those stories and more.