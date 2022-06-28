“Mercy House” – Comfort Care Home Set to Open for Homeless w/ Terminal Illnesses

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Showing mercy to neighbors. That’s what a group of community members are working to do by providing a home for those who may be homeless or with no support system and facing a terminal illness.

The mission is called Mercy House, a comfort care home, all for free.

Leaders believe they’re the only facility like it in the state.

The non-profit plans to begin operations July 15th and need volunteers.

A brick house on Curtis Street in Rock Hill will soon be a home for many who sadly are facing the end of their life, organizers want to make sure they’re supported and not alone.

“We are here to provide a home, a space for those who do not have a home and have been diagnosed with a terminal illness, have been given 6 months or less, and are enrolled in one of our hospice agencies”, says board member Connie Cochrane.

Cochrane says medical care will not be given by volunteers, that will be by hospice.

Volunteers are needed. Training will be provided and there are several opportunities.

There will be an open house for Mercy House on July 7th from 1 PM until 7 PM for the community to come out and learn more. It will be at the house which is located at 1224 Curtis Street, Rock Hill.

https://www.facebook.com/mercyhouserh