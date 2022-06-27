Rock Hill Resident Celebrates 104th Birthday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Council on Aging celebrated a very special birthday!

Surrounded by family and friends with live music, Johnny McKinney celebrated his 104th Birthday this past week.

Mr. McKinney has lived in this area all his life and as a young boy he worked on his father’s farm.

McKinney’s daughter Mattie Miller said, “My father is a very Godly man and I think that his Faith and his Trust in God has kept him all these years. He’s never drank never smokes, never used profanity, he’s just a Godly man.”

The York County Council on Aging is always looking for volunteers if your interested visit them at www.getsc.com.