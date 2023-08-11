Police Officers challenge Lancaster ballers to bring their best to Hoops for Hope Tournament

Lancaster, S.C. (CN2 Today) – The Lancaster Police Department is ready to hold a basketball tournament this weekend.

It’s called Chief Don Roper’s Hoops for Hope where those who are 18-years-old and under will have the chance to take part in a basketball tournament and various skills events.

During the tournament different events will be held such as a free throw contest, dunking contest, and three point shootout, all challenges reminiscent of the annual NBA All-Star games.

For the big event, the Lancaster High School Basketball team will face off against officers from the Lancaster Police Department.

Officers within the department say this event is a great way to get out in the community and form bonds that they otherwise couldn’t make.

Hoops for Hope will take place at the Gay Street Basketball Courts in Lancaster this Saturday, August 12th, and will begin at 9 AM and run until 3 PM.

Free food and drinks will be provided at the event with food trucks and other vendors expected to attend.

All are welcome to either participate or spectate. A $5.00 fee is in place to sign up for the tournament, and a $10.00 fee per team. Spectators will be allowed to watch free of charge.

There is still time to sign up for each of the events that are set to take place throughout the day. If interested, you can sign up through email by reaching out to the Police Department at etindal@lancastercitysc.com.