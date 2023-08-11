Keystone Celebrating New Healthy Baby

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Keystone Substance Abuse Services is celebrating a new baby into the Keystone Family as part of its women’s program.

The nonprofit recently sharing it is so excited to welcome another healthy baby born! A baby girl was born on Friday, July 28th weighing 6 pounds and 8 oz. Mom and baby are both healthy and thriving! This is the 138th baby born from a woman in the Keystone Women’s program – a special place that’s designed for women who are seeking support when it comes to over-coming substance abuse.

Jess Parrott with Keystone says, “we’re so proud of each and every woman that come through this program, pregnant or not. It’s a lot, it takes a lot to get sober and change your life and we’re proud of every one of them and the work they do.”

Keystone leaders say First Baptist Church Rock Hill also throws a baby shower for each baby and Keystone partners with North Central Healthcare to provide medical care for mom and baby.