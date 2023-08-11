Sheriff’s Office searching for Rock Hill man wanted for Criminal Sexual Conduct

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for 35-year-old Gilberto Daniel Gomez-Gomez, who is wanted for three Counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor in the second Degree.

The York County Sheriff’s Office stated the incident allegedly occurred in February; the victim reported it to the sheriff’s office in June, and the warrants have also been active since then.

According to officials, Gomez-Gomez is 5’4″ tall, weighs 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair; his last known address was on Homestead Dr. in Rock Hill, SC.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please get in touch with the YCSO immediately at 803-628-3059.

Crime Stoppers of York County is also available at 1-877-409-4321 to receive anonymous tips.

You can also submit information online through their website. Sheriff’s office states all assistance in bringing these criminals to justice is greatly appreciated.