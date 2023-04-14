Plaza dedicated to Rock Hill Bleachery employees

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A living memorial being dedicated on this Friday to the men and women who gave years of their lives working at Rock Hill’s Printing and Finishing Company, better known as the Bleachery.

After years in the making, the Bleachery Heritage Plaza officially opened.

The plaza serves as a memorial to honor the men and women who spent years working at the Bleachery which became the Largest cloth printing finishing plant in the world.

Rock Hill leaders say the historic brick archway to the factory’s front door, with the name Rock Hill Finishing and Printing Company, serves as the entrance to the plaza and large pieces of machinery are found throughout the walkway.

At its peak, 4,200 employees worked at the mill and it was more than 2 million square feet.

Now, on site sits a Sports and Event Center, restaurants, a hotel, apartments and so much more is the works.

During the dedication, former employees of the bleachery shared their memories.

Walter Thomas Jenkins III says the plant put food on his family’s table his entire life as his grandfather and father worked there.

Also located inside the Lowenstein building is a new exhibit highlighting the timeline of the Bleachery from 1929 to 1998 when it finally closed its doors.

Everyone is welcome to come check out the new plaza which is right off White Street, at 300 Technology Way in Rock Hill.

Also at the event, the Doug Echols Plaza was officially dedicate with Former Rock Hill City mayor, Doug Echols even being awarded a “Key to the City” from current Mayor John Gettys.