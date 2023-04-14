Winthrop University officially welcomes 12th President with Inauguration Ceremony

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University spending this Friday celebrating the inauguration of it’s 12th President.

That president being none other than Dr. Edward A. Serna who has now been officially welcomed into his position with the formal ceremony.

Serna is the first Winthrop alumnus to also serve as a President for the University, he says this makes the school feel much more like a home.

During his speech Serna spoke to his excitement for Winthrop’s future, adding he’s already begun working on the institution’s strategic plan.

“I think that we have a real opportunity to align our mission our vision and our values to shape this institutions future,” Serna said. “This is going to be some of the most important work that we all do together and I am privileged to be working with our board of trustees, and the campus leadership and community shape the Winthrop we want to become.”

Serna’s ultimate goal is to leave the University in a better place than when he found it, saying he’s looking forward to learning and growing with Winthrop throughout his term.