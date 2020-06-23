Pilgrims’ Inn Unlimited Compassion Food Drive

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Pilgrims’ Inn in Rock Hill is holding a Unlimited Compassion Food Drive.

Leaders with Pilgrims’ Inn say there will be bins in local businesses throughout Rock Hill where people are encourage to place nonperishable items into them.

They are hoping those who donate will also take time to support local businesses while they are dropping off donations.

In the video above Emily Price with Pilgrims’ Inn explains more about the need they are seeing since the COVID-19 Pandemic hit. In the video is the list of businesses taking part.