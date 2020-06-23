Runoff Candidates For SC Senate 16, York County Council Making Final Push To Win Vote

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Runoff candidates are making their final pushes to win your vote.

In the South Carolina Senate 16 Seat, the winner will face a Democratic challenger come November.

Michael Johnson’s campaign has focused on roads, education and what he calls “broken tax codes.” And Tom Nichols’ says his campaign has been focuses on protecting the second amendment, education and lowering taxes.

Both candidate’s participated in a debate recently and here’s some of what they had to say about how they’d represent Lancaster County, a county where neither lives.

“Believe what has happened not what is going… What is being promised. I can tell you what I have a dress for the past eight years, I’ve held monthly breakfast where I sit down and I and I talk to the people because I know that the best ideas don’t happen with seven council members of the county got together, just like I know the best ideas don’t come out of Columbia they happen locally,” Johnson said. “So I’m gonna continue to hold my monthly breakfast I’m gonna send a monthly newsletter, you’re going to know how I voted why I voted. If you disagree with me, at least you’re going to understand where I’m coming from those are important. And I’m gonna be honest when we look at this area as a whole it comes down to trust.”

“I know that we have re-district thing that’s going to take place this year and we don’t wanna break up people anymore than what we have to you, we need to look at that,” Nichols said. “That is a sensitive issue there, but as far as the governance of it itself I just don’t see any group that you can consider doing it without, being able to do that, I’m going to set up for satellite offices one down in lower Lancaster, one in Indian land, one in Fort Mill, one in Tega Cay, and I’ll stay in touch, I’m going to rotate each week I’ll talk to one of them at least one of them and that will keep me abreast of what’s going on throughout the whole district.”

You can watch the entire debate on cn2.com.

There’s also a runoff in the York County Council 1 and 6 seats.

Polls are open today until 7 p.m.

The only people NOT eligible in South Carolina to vote are those who voted in the Democratic primary.