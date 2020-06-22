Fort Mill School District Confirms Positive COVID-19 Case Within Fort Mill HS Football Program, Practices Canceled Through June 26th

Fort Mill School district announced Monday, June 22, someone involved with the football program at Fort Mill High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
As per district protocols, officials have notified anyone who may have come into direct contact with the individual who tested positive.
As a precaution, the school district has also canceled all Fort Mill High School football practices for the week of June 22 through June 26.
There is no word on what role the person had with the football program. No other details were released.