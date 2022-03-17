Pilgrims’ Inn Seeing More People in Need of Food as Grocery Prices Rise

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s hard not to notice grocery prices are rising. With the increase cost in food, leaders at Pilgrim’s Inn in RockHill are saying they are seeing more people needing food from their pantry.

The Pilgrim’s Inn in Rock Hill are saying they are seeing a 25% increase in community members stopping by in this past month.

Emergency Assistant Coordinator Lemelia Crockett for the panty says many of their shelves are empty due to the demand.

Crockett who is happy to give back was once one of the people who needed help said, “I have once been in this situation myself, so I have always wanted to do this. It makes my heart so happy to see that I’m helping others because I was once in this same situation.”

Director Jason Davenport said, “We are doing great on some things and running low on others. And, really running low on breakfast and cereal items, canned meats, vegetables and canned pastas and tomatoes products.”

Visit the Pilgrim’s Inn website for how you can donate to their pantry or volunteer.