Shamrock Open – Mini Golf at Piedmont Medical Center

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center hosting the Shamrock Open today, Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19 in the Women’s Tower Lobby.
The cost is $5 per round and the lowest score wins! Individuals and teams of four are welcome to participate. This family friendly event will have mocktails and snacks available.
Shamrock Open
Mini Golf @ Piedmont Medical Center
March 17th to March 19th
Thursday and Friday, 10 AM – 3:30 PM
Saturday 10 AM – 2 PM
Piedmont Medical Center Women’s Tower
222 S. Herlong Street
Rock Hill, SC