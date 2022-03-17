Shamrock Open – Mini Golf at Piedmont Medical Center

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center hosting the Shamrock Open today, Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19 in the Women’s Tower Lobby.

The cost is $5 per round and the lowest score wins! Individuals and teams of four are welcome to participate. This family friendly event will have mocktails and snacks available.

Shamrock Open

Mini Golf @ Piedmont Medical Center

March 17th to March 19th

Thursday and Friday, 10 AM – 3:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM – 2 PM

Piedmont Medical Center Women’s Tower

222 S. Herlong Street

Rock Hill, SC