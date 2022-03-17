CN2 Business Spotlight – Bubbles and Bows

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s all wags and kisses at Bubbles & Bows In Tega Cay.

Marybeth Hawkins opened her business in 2008 after her husband’s job transferred them from The Outer Banks.

Hawkins says they use an open concept salon style where dogs are not all kenneled which allows them to play together. She said if it doesn’t work for a particular dog, she’ll kennel them.

Hawkins, who has about 20 dogs a day with a staff of about 10, said, “This is my passion. I wish I had learned how to do this when I was 20 years old instead of working in the corporate world for 21 years. I could have been doing this my whole life.”

Click here to learn more about Bubbles & Bows