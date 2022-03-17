Harlem Wizards Helping Fathers in Lancaster – Basketball Game

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Harlem Wizards Basketball Team is coming to Lancaster. It’s serving as a fundraiser for the non-profit organization – A Father’s Way.

Being a parent is not an easy job, but there is help out there – especially for men.

The Lancaster Fatherhood Project, which came together in 2001, is helping to bring men back to the family.

Chief Executive Officer Tyrom Faulkner says, “We exist to provide father’s tools to be positively engaged in the lives of their children, family and community.” He says they just want to give dads the uplift that they need to be present in the family.

The annual fundraiser is a basketball game with the famous Harlem Wizards.

Harlem Wizards Vs. A Father’s Way Trailblazers Basketball Game

Friday, March 18th

6 PM Doors Open – 7 PM Game

Lancaster High School

325 Woodland Drive

Lancaster, SC